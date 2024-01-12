The Supreme Court has affirmed Caleb Mutfwang as the duly elected governor of Plateau state

Justice Emmanuel Agim who read the lead judgment held, that the validity of nomination and sponsorship by his party is not a ground for nullifying an election

The court of appeal lacks the jurisdiction to determine the validity of the governor as a candidate of the PDP.

Another political party has no right to action in the internal affairs of a political party.

The Plateau State High Court order has nothing to do with the NEC of the PDP.

The court of appeal was wrong in its judgment as the order was for the state executive who had no powers to nominate a candidate for the governorship election

The petitioner’s case was an abuse of the court process.