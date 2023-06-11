The 17 interim transmission committee chairmen recently appointed by Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang have been sworn in in Plateau State by the Deputy Governor.

They are to foresee the affairs of the 17 council areas of the state following the sacking of the council chairmen as recommended by the Plateau State House of Assembly for alleged misappropriation of funds and gross misconduct.

The All Progressives Congress Party in the state has condemned the action, claiming the allegations brought against the sacked chairmen are baseless and politically motivated.

On June 4th, the Plateau State House of Assembly announced the suspension from all official duties of the Chairmen of the 17 Council Areas of the State, with approval by the state Governor, Caleb Mufwang.

The suspension was based on the allegations of financial impropriety and gross misconduct leveled against the council chairmen.

The suspended chairmen, not happy with the development, then took the matter to court, trying to prevent the state government from proceeding with further action against them.

While on that, the state lawmakers announced during their Friday plenary that they had recommended the outright sack of the council chairmen to the governor.

The State Governor, without wasting any time, approved the sack of the 17 Council Chairmen and immediately announced the appointment of interim Transmission Committee Chairmen to foresee the affairs of the 17th Local Government Areas.

The 17 interim transmission committee chairmen were then sworn in by the deputy governor without any further delay.

The sacked chairmen and the opposition All Progressives Congress Party in the state brief journalists, where they make their stand known.

The Chairmen insist they will not hand over official duties as ordered, because the action taken against them was baseless and against the local government law.