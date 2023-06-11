The decision of President Bola Tinubu to suspend Godwin Emefiele as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria is receiving commendation with many, describing it as the best move made so far by the president.

The decision by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to suspend Godwin Emefiele as the CBN governor may not have come as a surprise to some Nigerians.

This is because many of them are yet to get over the hardship they experienced due to the Naira redesign policy made by the suspended CBN governor before the 2023 General election.

In Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, the sufferings experienced by some residents is still evident in their expressions, as they described the decision as a smart move made by President Bola Tinubu.

Some of them who narrated their ordeal during the crisis and describes it as an experience that will linger in their hearts.

Advertisement

While the president had immediately directed the CBN’s Deputy Governor Folashodun Shonubi to oversee the affairs of the apex bank, Nigerians are hopeful of an economic turn around in no time.

Advertisement