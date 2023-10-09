The Benue State Government has again warned people residing on the banks of the river Benue to immediately evacuate the area.



The Commissioner for Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Ugwu Odoh, gave this warning in Makurdi while assessing the sudden visible rise in the River Benue.

About a month ago, the Benue State Government alerted residents, especially those residing by the banks of River Benue to relocate upland.

Advertisement

Benue State was one of the 13 states the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, had put on red alert about potential flooding with plans by Cameroon to release water from the Lagdo Dam.

Now, it’s visible, as the River Benue is rising faster than usual.

The state government is already making preemptive arrangements for households and persons who may be affected by the flood.

Sot: Ugwu Odoh – Commissioner for Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Benue State

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Ministry of humanitarian and disaster management has commenced sensitization

With safety measures in place, the state government is not envisaging any disruptions in the academic calendar of schools in Benue.

While residents moving upland to safety may be tge short term response, many argue that the dredging of Nigeria’s two major rivers would bring a permanent resolution to the major issues of flooding across the country.



Advertisement