As part of his administration’s agenda towards improving the Agricultural sector and the living conditions of farmers in Plateau State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang has launched the World Bank-initiated Agro-Climatic Resilience Semi-Arid Landscapes project in the state.

The Governor renewed his pledge to ensure value for money on all projects and programmes being executed in the state.

Dignitaries within and outside Plateau State gathered to witness the official launch of the World Bank-initiated Agro-Climatic Resilience Semi-Arid Landscapes project in the state.

The project is an institutionalized World Bank programme designed to reactivate semi-arid landscapes in northern Nigeria following deforestation.

The implementation of the project is expected to combat issues surrounding desertification, drought, and landscape degradation.

The World Bank Country Director congratulates the government and people of Plateau State over the achievement.

The project is expected to result in the reclamation of degraded areas.

The Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang is grateful to the World Bank for financing the projects.

He appeals to the project coordinators to ensure that the state gets value for money where the projects are cited.

The project is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s long-term enabling environment for integrated climate-resilient landscape management.