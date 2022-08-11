World Bank approves $700m to tackle Nigeria’s Agro-Climatic Resilience issues

The World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) has approved a $700 million credit for Nigeria Agro-Climatic project.

The funds obtained according to the federal government will be used to fund the Agro-Climatic resilience in semi-arid landscape projects.

Minister for the Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi Speaking at a technical worskhop organised for the ministries of environment, agriculture and water resources in conjuection with the world bank, said the project will enhance sustainable livelihoods in Nigeria.

The Minister noted that the intention of the ministry is to make the lands cultivatable, ensuirng that that wetlands are rejuvenated to provide the necessary support for community fisheries, access to water and otehrs.

Resource shortages, violent conflict, outdated agricultural systems not adapted to changing dryland conditions, lack of access to finance, weak value chain linkages, an uncompetitive environment for agribusiness, and poor market access are other key barriers to increased agricultural productivity in Nigeria were some of the issues highlighted at the workshop.

Better environmental and water resources management and resilience against disaster and climate risks (largely water-related) are needed to sustain economic growth and protect the most vulnerable.

Agro climatic resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes, (ACReSAL) is a six years strategic project that aims at increasing the sustainability of landscape management practices in semi arid areas and improving integrated climate integrated resilience in the northern region.

Delegates from the world bank assured that the project will be implemented at various levels of government which is expected to reduce the various issues of land conflict at communual level.

