World Press Freedom Day: Gov Ortom commends Nigerian media’s resilience

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has commended what he described as the courage and resilience of the Nigerian media in the promotion and sustenance of democracy in the country.

Governor Ortom in a goodwill message to commemorate this year’s World Press Freedom day said credit must be given to Nigerian journalists for their resilience in the face of daunting challenges to continue to inform, educate and entertain the public

The Governor noted the harsh environment under which the Nigerian media operates and urged the Federal Government to consider subsidies and import waivers for media equipment.

This, he said, will help the media industry survive the harsh economic environment and put it in a better stead to contribute immensely to the socio- economic and political development of the country.

The Governor also enjoined the media to remain steadfast in the discharge of its duties pointing out that, “of all professions, it is only the Press that is empowered by the Constitution of Nigeria to hold governments and its functionaries accountable at all times.“

Governor Ortom however counseled the media to always exercise caution in reporting issues that affects the security, welfare and wellbeing of citizens to avoid needless sensations.

He also appreciated the importance of the new media otherwise referred to as the Social Media as it disseminates information real time but was quick to point out that caution must be observed to verify facts before publishing.

This, he contended is necessary to avoid being ready tools in the hands of desperate politicians and mischief makers.

The United Nations General Assembly declared May 3, every year to celebrate the media and appreciate the importance of press freedom globally.