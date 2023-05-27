The Shehu of Borno, His Royal Highness, Dr. Abubakar El-Kanemi, has praised the Nigerian Army’s resilience, devotion, tenacity, and courage in dealing with the insurgency threat.

He gave the commendation when the General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar paid him courtesy visit in his palace in Maiduguri, the Borno State Capital.

Advertisement

Dr. El-Kanemi said this has resulted in significant infrastructure development, as well as other good effects for the state.

He therefore used the medium to express confidence in the troops of the Nigerian Army for their gallantry.

The Monarch urged them “to remain focused, steadfast and not relent toward achieving the desired end state while reaffirming that the good and peace-loving people of Borno State were solely behind the military.”

Advertisement

The General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar paid glowing tributes and sought the royal blessings and prayers from the Paramount Traditional Ruler.

The Commander said he was at the palace to officially introduce himself and inform His Royal Highness of his assumption of duty as the substantive GOC 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 North East Operation HADIN KAI.

According to Dr. El-Kanemi, this has resulted in significant infrastructure development, as well as other good effects for the state.

Advertisement

He also utilised the occasion to seek the traditional ruler’s royal blessings, prayers, and guidance in carrying out his constitutional obligations and mandate throughout the state as a whole.