Sokoto state government has described as commendable the efforts and sacrifices of the troops of the 8th Division Nigeria Army Sokoto in combating banditry and other criminal activities.

The commendation was giving at the 26 Battalion parade ground venue of this year’s Nigeria Army West Africa Army Social Activities (WASA) by a representative of Sokoto state governor and special adviser to the governor on security and careers, Colonel Ahmed Usman, (Rtd).

He said the government and people of Sokoto appreciate all that the Army is doing and will not relent in providing additional support to the troops to ensure success in their operations.

The General Officer Commanding 8th Division, Major General Godwin. Mutkut said WASA is an event is that is usually organized to mark the end of a year’s training activities in the Nigerian Army and to usher in activities for the next year while describing as successful the activities of the Division and that of the Operation HADARIN DAJI for the year ending.