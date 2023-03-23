The Ekiti State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA)has promised to effect a smooth relationship with the Governor Oyebanji-led administration having shown commitment to the welfare of health workers in the state so far.

This was made known by the State Chapter Chairman of NMA , Dr Babatunde Rosiji when he led executives of National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) Ekiti State chapter to a meeting with the Senior Special Assistant to Ekiti State Governor on Community Communications, Mrs Mary Oso Omotoso yesterday , Wednesday,in her office, Ado Ekiti to further correct the wrong impression created about the association in an online news publication of Premium Times of March 16th 2023 where its State Chairman , Dr Alo Akinleye was misquoted .

Speaking on behalf of the association, Dr. Rosiji who tendered unreserved apologies to the Governor Oyebanji for the embarrassment the online publication must have caused stated that Governor Oyebanji is the most friendly Governor that has ever emerged , noting that he was the first Governor in the South West to pay hazard allowance in full to all cadres of health workers in the state.

Advertisement

The NMA Chairman expressed gratitude to the Governor for fulfilling some of the promises made to health workers such as payment of Medical Residency Training Funds to Doctors in Training to become consultants .

Also speaking, the State Chairman of NAGGMDP, Dr.Alo Akinleye expressed the readiness of his members to be on the same page with Governor Oyebanji for the development of the health sector and Ekiti State .

In her response , Mrs Omotosho appreciated leadership of the NMA and NAGGMDP for their understanding and urged them to always give room for engagement with the state government over issues affecting them ,stating that Governor Oyebanji is a man of peace and compassionate leader who prioritizes workers welfare .

Advertisement

The SSA advised the associations to eschew speaking the language of strike often times as Governor Oyebanji’s administration is committed to ensuring better life for all Ekiti workers .

[10:08, 3/23/2023] +234 706 706 6755: We will work with Governor Oyebanji,we won’t be ungrateful to him- NMA Chairman

The Ekiti State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA)has promised to effect a smooth relationship with the Governor Oyebanji – led administration having shown commitment to the welfare of health workers in the state so far .

This was made known by the State Chapter Chairman of NMA , Dr Babatunde Rosiji when he led executives of National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) Ekiti State chapter to a meeting with the Senior Special Assistant to Ekiti State Governor on Community Communications, Mrs Mary Oso Omotoso yesterday , Wednesday,in her office, Ado Ekiti to further correct the wrong impression created about the association in an online news publication of Premium Times of March 16th 2023 where its State Chairman , Dr Alo Akinleye was misquoted .

Advertisement

Speaking on behalf of the association, Dr. Rosiji who tendered unreserved apologies to the Governor Oyebanji for the embarrassment the online publication must have caused stated that Governor Oyebanji is the most friendly Governor that has ever emerged , noting that he was the first Governor in the South West to pay hazard allowance in full to all cadres of health workers in the state.

The NMA Chairman expressed gratitude to the Governor for fulfilling some of the promises made to health workers such as payment of Medical Residency Training Funds to Doctors in Training to become consultants .

Also speaking, the State Chairman of NAGGMDP, Dr.Alo Akinleye expressed the readiness of his members to be on the same page with Governor Oyebanji for the development of the health sector and Ekiti State .

Advertisement

In her response , Mrs Omotosho appreciated leadership of the NMA and NAGGMDP for their understanding and urged them to always give room for engagement with the state government over issues affecting them ,stating that Governor Oyebanji is a man of peace and compassionate leader who prioritizes workers welfare .

The SSA advised the associations to eschew speaking the language of strike often times as Governor Oyebanji’s administration is committed to ensuring better life for all Ekiti workers .