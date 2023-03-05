Controversies have continued to trail the recent suspension of the activities of local and foreign Non-Governmental organizations in Adamawa state by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri Ahead of the Match 11, gubernatorial polls.

The gubernatorial candidate of Social Democratic Party in Adamawa State, Dr Umaru Ardo and a Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) Senatorial candidate have advised governor Ahmadu Fintiri to lift suspension of Non Governmental Organisations’ activities in the spirit of fair play.

They argued that the action of the governor threatens democracy with negative consequence on the electorates.

Advertisement

The government on it’s part is insisting that the action has no political undertone but for security purpose and the suspension will remain till after general election is over.

TINUBU VISITS LAGOS, THANKS OBA AKIOLU, PROMISES NOT TO FAIL NIGERIANS

Advertisement

President-elect Asíwájú Bola Tinubu visited Lagos on Sunday in an homecoming of sort, during which he told Nigerians he would not disappoint them.

Tinubu arrived to a tumultuous welcome at the Presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja. He was received among others by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu, Chief of Staff Tayo Ayinde, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro and other top functionaries in Lagos.

The train then proceeded to the Iga-Iduganran Palace where the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, some other traditional rulers in the state and White Cap chiefs were already waiting.

Advertisement

Addressing the modest crowd gathered inside the palace, Asíwájú likened the primaries and election he went through to a World Cup tournament while thanking God and the people for his eventual victory.

He said his message was one of gratitude, adding, however, that he would work assiduously for Nigeria from the get-go and would not disappoint the people.

Speaking in Yoruba, he specifically thanked Oba Akiolu and traditional rulers in the state for their prayers and support.

Advertisement

Oba Akiolu described the president-elect as a special breed “who is destined for leadership at the very top.”

Other traditional rulers gathered at the palace included Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Oba Saheed Elegushi, and Oniru of Iruland, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal.

Also at the palace were former Deputy Governor Femi Pedro, former Commissioner for Environment in Lagos, Muiz Banire, and the All Progressives Congress Woman Leader in the state, Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas.

Advertisement

OBSERVER GROUP URGES TINUBU TO INVEST IN YOUTH DEVELOPMENT

Advertisement

An Observer Group has released its own observations about the conduct of the Presidential Election.

ASQ Development & Training Nigeria believes Independent National Electoral Commission and other relevant Government Agencies were able to surmount challenges encountered during the polls.

It is a period of claims and counter claims about just how credible the election was bearing in mind challenges encountered during its conduct.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, INEC announced the All Progressives Congress candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the presidential election.

Many observer groups have accepted its outcome while calling for adjustment and improvements to be made for future elections

ASQ is more concerned about what direction the President elect will take the country.

Advertisement

It urges him to pay adequate attention to sustainable Youth Development through Innovative and Vocational Skills.

Its Chief Executive Officer Samson Adeosun, acknowledges the shortcomings and flaws of the process, and the hurt this has caused across some divides.

But the Organisation, which is committed to accelerated nation building, says it has assessed the life and pedigree of the President-Elect and is convinced he is competent.

Advertisement

With the Governorship and state house of assembly election coming up on Saturday, March 11th, ASQ calls on all Nigerians, especially the Youth, to tow the line of Peace while charging INEC to do a self re-examination in order to remain credible.