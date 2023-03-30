Sokoto state police command has warned trouble makers in the state that are engaging in post election violence in the guise of celebrating electoral victory to harass and attack members of the society as well as destroying public and private property to desist from such act.

Addressing a press conference at the State Police Command Headquarters, the state police commissioner, Muhammad Ussaini Gumel says the police will not fold it’s hands and watch citizens take laws into their own hands through disruption of public peace, engaging in arson and destruction of property of law abiding citizens in the name of celebrating electoral victory.

He said the police have arrested more offenders that are going round to harass innocent citizens across the state some with dangerous weapon threatening to kill people they perceived dis not support their candidate during the election.

He said this is in addition to over seventy nine electoral offenders arrested some whom have been handed over to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC that is saddle with the responsibility of prosecuting electoral offenders.

NDLEA RAISES ALARM OVER INVOLVEMENT OF HOUSEWIVES IN DRUG PEDDLING

The Katsina state command of the NDLEA has expressed concern over the involvement of housewives in drug peddling in new settlements in the katsina metropolitan.

The command also raised concerns over the influx of stolen vehicles from across the country into the state.

The state had witnessed a relative reduction in drug use and trafficking in recent times but the rate of involvement of housewives and youths is still a challenge the authorities must work on.

The command recently intercepted over 7 kg of Indian hemp traced to two housewives who help their spouses to sell to retailers.

The commander also gave a brief on stolen vehicles recently recovered along the major roads linking the state and calls on parents to be watchful of the movements of their children.

The suspect are now in the custody of the agency and will be handed over to the police for prosecution.

The command has also been able to secure several convictions of the culprits recently.

This is a success story that is gradually changing the narrative of drug abuse in katsina.

COURT GRANTS NDLEA NOD TO DETAIN TWO SUSPECTS IN ITS CUSTODY

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of a Lagos Federal High Court, today, granted an ordered permitting the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to detain in its custody, two suspected drug dealers, who were recently arrested by the agency, till the conclusion of investigation.

The two suspects are; Nnaemeka John Nwaozor and Levi Onwubiko Nwogu.

Justice Awogboro allowed the NDLEA, to remand the two suspects in its custody, while granting an Exparte application, filed by Barrister Umar Hussain, but moved by Paul Awogbuyi.

In urging the court to granting the Exparte application, NDLEA lawyer told the court that the application was pursuant to Sections 293(1) and 2of the Administration Of Criminal Justice Act 2015, Section 42 of the Constitution Of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, Section 26 (1)(2) and 41 Of The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap N30 Laws Of The Federation Of Nigeria 2004,and Under the court’s Inherent Jurisdiction.

In further urging the court the motion Exparte, NDLEA’s lawyer moved an affidavit deposed to by one of its operatives, Nnanna Alamezie.

In the affidavit, Nnanna told the court that his agency is mandated by law to investigate, seize and prosecute offences in relation to Cocaine, Heroin, Methamphetamine, Cannabis sativa and other narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

He stated that he was informed by Azeez Lawal Abiodun and Akingbade Victor, the officers who participated in the raid operation on March 26, 2023, when the two suspects were arrested in possession of the of 1.155 kilograms of Cocaine a drug similar to Heroin and LSD, while conspiring and dealing to distributes same to their associates in some part of this country at number 11/13 Onayade Street, Jibowu, SPICERY SOCIETY HOTEL Yaba, Lagos, Lagos state on Friday, March 24, 2023 at about 2000hours.

He stated that the first suspect, Nnaemeka John Nwaozor, is the drug kingpin and the second suspect, Levi Onwubiko Nwogu, is the link man between the first suspect and their entire associates in drug trafficking network within and outside Nigeria. Adding that he was further informed by Umar Hussaini Esq, the counsel to the NDLEA on 26, 2023, that it is necessary and expedient to seek and obtain the reliefs sought on the face of the motion paper for the justice of this matter. And that this court has the powers under the law to make the orders sought on the motion paper.

The deponent told the court that it will be in the interest of justice to grant this Exparte motion.

Justice Awogboro after hearing the NDLEA lawyer, ordered that the two drug dealers, be remanded in the custody of the NDLEA till the conclusion of the investigation.

The judge further adjourned the matter till April 17, for report of investigation.

