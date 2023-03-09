Supporters of the President-elect on the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for Tinubu/Shettima 2023, have commended Nigerians for rejecting calls by opposition leaders to protest against the outcome of last Saturday’s presidential election.

Opposition leaders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by it’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, took a protest to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, leaders of the Tinubu/Shettima group condemned the attempt by the opposition leaders to incite Nigerians into chaos and anarchy.

One of the leaders of the group, Okpokwu Ogenyi, said Nigerians have accepted the outcome of the presidential election, and no Nigerian will agree to be coaxed into causing chaos in the country.

Others who spoke, said no real and patriotic Nigerian will join the opposition to cause crisis against Nigerians.