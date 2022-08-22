Atiku, Obi, Shettima in attendance as NBA kicks off 62nd Annual conference

The 62nd annual general conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, has officially kicked off in Lagos with an opening ceremony, which is ongoing.

The theme is “Bold Transitions”.

Advertisement

Delegates include the NBA president, Olumide Akpata, the incoming president of the Body, Yakubu Maikyau, and oldest female lawyer in Nigeria, Folake Solanke.

Also present are The chief judge of Lagos state, Justice Kazeem Alogba, who is also representing the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, and the Attorney-General of Lagos, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) who is representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the Notable personalities are the former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the main Opposition, People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong; the Vice Presidential candidate of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives’ Congress, Kashim Shettima; and the former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi who is now the presidential candidate of the Labour party.

Advertisement

This year’s conference has several technical sessions where speakers will lead conversations primarily aimed at envisaging the future of the legal profession in particular and Nigeria in general within the context of a rapidly changing world.

Among the scheduled sessions is a highly anticipated plenary for the key presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections to speak on the topic, “Democratic Transitions in 21st Century Nigeria: 2023 and Beyond.”

Advertisement

Nigerian bestselling author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, will deliver the keynote speech.