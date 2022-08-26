Akpata bows out as Maikyau is sworn in as NBA president

Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, SAN has been sworn in as the 31st President of the Nigerian Bar Association.

Olumide Akpata, who had been leading the NBA over the past two years, on Friday, handed over the reins of leadership to the 57 year old senior lawyer who hails from Kebbi state, North West, Nigeria.

Eminent personalities attended the handover ceremony including the Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Bagudu, as well as the chief judges of Plateau and Kebbi states.

Mr Maikyau polled 22,342 votes out of 34,564 votes cast (excluding abstentions) to defeat Joe-Kyari Gadzama, SAN and former National General Secretary, Jonathan Taidi.

The new president assumes duty along with the rest of the new national executive committee, with a mandate to awaken the bar to its responsibility as socio-economic change agents.