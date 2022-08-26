Enugu State set to celebrate 31st anniversary

As Enugu prepares to celebrate its 31st anniversary, the State Development Association in South-East has vowed to keep spreading optimism, a revitalised sense of brotherhood, patriotism, and a sense of fulfillment.

This was announced on Friday by Igwe Abel Nwobodo, the association’s president general and one of the Umuawalagu-Narah autonomous community’s traditional leaders.

He said: “Today’s Enugu state is an outcome of a resilient struggle, vigorous pursuit by a people determined to emancipate themselves from the scourge of modern servitude by the founding fathers of the state

“Indeed the spirit of the dogged and purposeful struggle was to bequeath to the people of Wawa speaking area of a state they could call their own, a state where they could make limitless exploits in education, business, science, technology, and industry; and most importantly, a state anchored on the pillars of peace, development, growth, unity, equity and justice,“ Nwobodo said.

The association also recognised the selfless commitment, uncommon patriotism, and the bruises sustained by the founding fathers of Enugu state.

The association stated that in order to realise the dreams of the good people of Enugu state and the people of Wawa, the current governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, used government machinery to create fair and equal opportunities for every citizen to make a living and enjoy life in a peaceful and secure environment.

Enugu state was created on the 27th of August, 1991.