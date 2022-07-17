Yakubu Maikyau becomes NBA’s 31st President

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Yakubu Maikyau, has been elected as the 31st President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

According to the Electoral Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (ECNBA), only 59,392 lawyers – the highest ever – were accredited to vote in the election held virtually on Saturday.

Mr Maikyau, who’s 57 years old, polled a total of 22,342, while his closest contender and another senior advocate of Nigeria, Joe Gazama, polled 10,842 votes, and Jonathan Taidi, got 1,373 votes.

The duration for the elections which spanned a period of 24 hours, saw the ballots opening at exactly 12 .a.m on Saturday, and closing at 11.59 p.m same day.

Meanwhile, Mr Gadzama (SAN) has urged his followers to be calm, upon the conclusion of the election.

“Even though we have numerous complaints regarding the conduct of the election, I request that you all remain calm during this season and pledge your loyalty to the Bar. I salute you all for your support, once again” he said in a statement.

