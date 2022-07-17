Zamfara monarch bestows traditional title on bandits’ leader Ado Alero

A notorious and popular bandit leader Ado Aleru has been turbarned as the chief of the Fulani of Yandoton Daji Emirate in Zamfara State.

The turbarning ceremony was done by the Emir of Yandoton Daji Aliyu Marafa at the Emirs palace in Yandoton daji, Tsafe Local Government area.

The notorious bandit kinpin has been terrorising communities in parts of Katsina state and Tsafe axis of Zamfara state leading to the death and abduction of persons including travellers for many years.

A source told TVC NEWS that authorities in Yandoto emirate say the decision to make the terrorist a chief is aimed at finding lasting peace in the troubled Tsafe and Yandoton Daji emirates and other areas of Zamfara and Katsina states, which are regularly attacked by Ado Alero and his gang members.

The emirate adds that the move followed series of peace dialogue between elders of the emirate and the terror leader.

The emirate further said it is also to show appreciation for the relative peace enjoyed in the area following Mr. Alero’s cease fire in recent times as it is one of the major request of the elders to the bandit kinpin.

Other notorious bandit leaders and their surbodinates also attended the turbarning ceremony which held Saturday evening in Yantodon daji Emir’s palace.

Attempts to contact Zamfara State Government officials were futile because the Commissioner for Information’s phone lines were unavailable.

Yandoton Daji is one of the two new emirates created by Governor Bello Matawalle’s administration in May this year.

The emirate was carved out from the present Tsafe emirate.

For many years, communities in Yandoton daji emirates and Tsafe Local Government Area have been subjected to bandit attacks.

