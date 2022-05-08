2023: INEC Chairman Yakubu Mahmood denies intention to run for President

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Yakubu Mahmood, has dismissed reports that he may run for President in 2023.

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria told Nigerians not to be surprised if the INEC Chairman purchases the N100 million Expression of Interest and Nomination forms after they were bought for the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

However, in a press statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Yekanmi, the INEC chairman stated that he was not interested in running for president, stating that “it will not happen.”

The statement titled, ‘Calls on the INEC chairman to join the 2023 presidential election’ reads, “Our attention has been drawn to innuendoes in certain quarters that Nigerians should not be surprised if the INEC Chairman joins the Presidential race or urges him to do so. It is a preposterous proposition. It will not happen.

“The Chairman remains an umpire committed to free, fair and credible elections. His constitutional responsibilities as the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation and Returning Officer for the presidential election are onerous enough for him to even contemplate straying into extraneous matters at variance with the law, morality and his personal principles.

“The chairman will continue to discharge his responsibilities without affection for, or ill-will against, any political party or candidate.”