Ohanaeze Ndigbo gets new Excos in Lagos

The newly elected executive of the Ohaneze Ndigbo in Lagos State, led by Sunday Ossai said the tenure of its former president, Solomon Ogbonna has expired.

This was disclosed by the new president, at a news conference in Lagos

The new president, Mr Ossai spoke on the backdrop of controversy surrounding formation of another group in Lagos, led by Mr Ogbonna, the erstwhile leader of the Ohaneze Ndigbo in Lagos state whose tenure is alleged to have expired on June 16.

According to Mr Ossai, Solomon Ogbonna, cannot parade himself as the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos state and Apex Leader of the Ohanaeze political forum.

