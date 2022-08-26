Depression tops factors leading to suicide in Nigeria -Sola Aketi

Depression is a mood disorder that causes a variety of emotion and physical problems.

It can lead to suicide, which is the second leading cause of death in 15 to 29 year old’s globally.

According to the World Health Organisation, Nigeria has slumped to the most depressed people in Africa from being some of the most happiest people on earth.

In its latest report, the WHO stated that Nigeria has more than 7 million sufferers of depression, representing 6.9% of the population.

Sola Aketi, Deputy Director, Nursing, Lagos State Ministry of Health, and Immediate Past Vice President, West African Post Graduate College of Nurses and Midwives, stated on TVC Breakfast with Sam Omatseye and Veronica Dan-Ikpoyi that depression manifests itself in all aspects, including physically, emotionally, economically, and through the use of technology.

According to Aketi, most people prefer to stay with their digital devices all day rather than share their issues with someone who can help them.

She stated, “Depression is one of the primary reasons of suicide, alongside other causes such as stress factor syndrome (SFS), anxiety, economic position, and so on.” Many people are already experiencing stress as they adjust to their new lifestyle.

“When there is depression, you don’t find positivity around you, no matter who you are, even if you make your face up.”

Depression is characterised by feelings of melancholy, numbness, criticism, persistent rage, mood swings, hallucinations, and other symptoms.

Aketi said the aforementioned elements, in her opinion, should be on the lookout for, particularly in people exhibiting such symptoms in a workplace or neighborhood.

The DG, Nursing, Lagos Ministry of Health urged those experiencing depression symptoms to seek help as soon as possible and emphasized that everyone should stop comparing themselves to others, especially those who have low self-esteem.

Aketi urged greater awareness of the problem of depression, particularly the media’s contribution to greater enlightenment.

She stated that the government’s responsibility in providing support for people suffering from depression cannot be overstated.

The Immediate Past Vice President, West African Post Graduate College of Nurses and Midwives, said government needs to set aside a percentage for persons who are depressed as is obtainable in other climes.

“In the UK, about 11.7bn was set aside for these young minds for a three-year strategic plan, what plan does the FG have in place?

“It is only Lagos state that i can speak for. In the Northern zone.

“In 2017, the rate at which young people report substance usage is disturbing; instead of being checked, it has gone beyond normal.

“The government, non-governmental organisations, and individuals should all come out in force to support the cause,” she noted.

Speaking about the significance of religion in providing support to people suffering from depression, the nurse lamented the fact that most of our religious institutions have become money-making enterprises.

“We don’t live our normal life anymore, where you go to church, follow the teachings, go back home and rejoice with your family.

Praise Ogabi, a survivor of depression who also recounted her experience on the show, recommended individuals to always keep themselves engaged and active with important initiatives in order to avoid depression.

