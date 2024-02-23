The former governor of Kwara state, Abdul Fatah Ahmed, is scheduled to be arraigned on the alleged theft of a 10 billion naira state fund.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been holding the former governor since Monday, and it is scheduled to arraign him at the Federal High Court in Ilorin today.

On Wednesday, a number of PDP members demonstrated against the EFCC’s decision to keep him in custody for longer than 48 hours.

Mr. Ahmed served as the governor of Kwara state between 2011 and 2019.

He was first invited by the EFCC in 2021 before his latest invitation.

Meanwhile, the police barred journalists from accessing the courthouse, alleging that they were operating on instructions.

An official from the Federal High Court of Ilorin who spoke with one of the journalists said that they were operating on instructions.

Only lawyers and EFCC staff have so far been allowed to enter the court premises at the time of filing this report.