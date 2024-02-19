The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is currently interrogating a former Governor of Kwara state, Mr Abdulfatah Ahmed over transactions running into billions of Naira.

The transactions were said to have been made during his tenure as a governor and as a commissioner during the administration of his predecessor, Dr Bukola Saraki.

An official of the EFCC confirmed this to TVC NEWS.

He had earlier been invited in May 2021, when he was questioned by a crack team of operatives at the EFCC headquarters in the Jabi area of Abuja in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of about N9 billion from the purse of the Kwara State Government.

The money was allegedly diverted during his time as governor of the state and when he served as the Commissioner for Finance in the administration of former governor Bukola Saraki.

Mr Ahmed was the governor of Kwara between May 2011 and May 2019 before he was succeeded by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.