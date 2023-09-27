Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles supplied by the United Kingdom to attack the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in Sevastopol, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claimed on Wednesday.

Zakharova stated that British-French air-to-ground Storm Shadow missiles were used for the recent missile strikes on the Crimean Peninsula and directly on the Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters in Sevastopol.

Ukrainian aviation’s Russian-made MiG-29 and Su-24 planes were reequipped to launch British-French missiles, she noted.

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces claimed responsibility for the attack on the navy headquarters on Monday, saying that 34 Russian officers, including fleet commander Viktor Sokolov, were killed in the hit.

The commander’s death was later proven to be false when he appeared on Russian television hours after Ukrainian claims.

Zakharova said Moscow is aware of the arrival of the US-made Abrams tanks to Ukraine, noting that “a limited number” of tanks of “old modification” was supplied.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said US Abrams tanks had arrived in Ukraine and “we are preparing to reinforce our brigades.”​​​​​​​