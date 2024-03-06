The 10th House of Representatives says it has developed an innovative app that will revolutionise the nation’s approach to development activities.

Its Committee on Civil Society Organizations and Development Matters is confident the initiative will serve as a valuable tool for enhancing aid effectiveness and promote accountability.

Civil Society Groups serve as pressure groups in advancing the interest of marginalised individuals and communities.

They are also positioned as advocates for social justice holding government at all levels accountable.

In carrying out these responsibilities, CSOs step on toes and their

disposition is more often than not, perceived as enemies of policy diffusion, depending on the operational environment.

Attempts are also being made to regulate their activities, especially in the light of rising insecurity as many point accusing fingers at some of them believed to be financed by sponsors of terrorism.

A multi stakeholders meeting between the National Assembly and Government agencies, Development Partners and Civil society groups.

With the world gradually becoming a global village, the House of Representatives says technology is the way to go in addressing the multifaceted problems surrounding the activities of CSOs and Development Partners.

It charges CSOs and international development partners to operate with transparency, integrity, and accountability.

Guest Speaker, Adesina Fagbenro-Byron emphasis the role of CSOs and Development Partners but insist cautions must not be thrown to the wind in achieving their goal.