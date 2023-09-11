The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has launched a power outage reporting application aimed at addressing complaints on power outage across the country.



The creation of the app is expected help distribution companies (DISCOS) to ease and fast-track the process of reporting power outages and improving electricity supply in Nigeria.

Over the years, customers and distribution companies have suffered psychological and social-economic losses due to power outages.

These have led to a reduction in living standards, an increase in production cost, and stagnated national economic growth.

Contrary to some public opinions, this gathering of power sector experts has established that it is not in the best interest of distribution companies to allow or cause power outages.

It is why the Power outage reporting application was created, it will be integrated into the systems of the various electricity distribution companies.

As much as possible, distribution companies have been asked to communicate any looming outage to the customers to enable them to make back-up plans for their energy requirements especially those facilities that offer critical services like the hospitals.