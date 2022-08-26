Sanwo-Olu pledges to complete building projects at LASUSTECH

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured the management of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology of the completion of the ongoing construction site of the Senate/Administrative Building in the school before the end of 2023.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to the Institution to inspect the ongoing projects sponsored by the State Government in the university.

Whole in the school, the Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Kola Ojikutu introduced the members of the defunct Polytechnic Governing Council to the Governor while the Ag. Vice Chancellor, Dr. Oluremi Nurudeen Olaleye introduced the Principal Officers.

The governor emphasised that the project would be completed and handed over before the end of next year.

The President of the Students Union Government, Comr. Balogun Aderemi made some requests to the governor on behalf of the students, amongst which are: the provision of utility buses, construction of Sporting Complex, renovation of the SUG building as well as addressing the speculations about huge University school fees ahead of the 2022/2023 academic session.

Reacting to the requests, the governor promised to provide two buses for students’ use before the end of September and also facilitate the construction of a mini-stadium on the Ikorodu Campus through the Office of SDG.

He also promised to renovate the current SUG Building on Ikorodu Campus and subsequently facilitate a first-class building for the SUG.

However, the governor discredited the rumored huge university school fees while assuring the public that the fees will be affordable.

Sanwo-Olu further promised to facilitate the installation of free Wi-Fi for students to use on the campus to improve the quality of internet capability as a University of Science and Technology, noting that the institution serves as the depository of technology in Lagos.

In addition, the governor also promised to build over 5000-bed space students’ hostel on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement and a 750-seater capacity auditorium for the university.