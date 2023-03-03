The Ansar-Ud-Deen Society congratulates all Nigerians for the successful completion of the 2023 Presidential, Senate and House of Representatives elections.

We congratulate the various winners in the election, and urge them to be magnanimous in victory.

Advertisement

In the same vein, we appeal to those who were unable to win to remain calm and be conscious of the fact that we have no other country but Nigeria.

It is not uncommon that elections do bring dissatisfaction and grievances even in advanced democracies but such dissatisfaction and grievances are pursued within the ambits of the law and our own should not be different so as not to breed unintended consequences which may be detrimental to the continued survival of our great country. We therefore appeal that the political stakeholders should be careful and exercise caution in their behavior and utterances in the interest of peaceful transition of political power.

We equally appeal to all our politicians to extend an olive branch to their counterparts across the divide, sue for peace in order to allow for monumental development of the country.

Advertisement

We congratulate INEC for their efforts so far and implore them to muster courage and determination to ensure successful completion of all the electoral processes. We also appeal to them to continue to do everything humanly possible to improve on the election processes.

We specially congratulate the President-Elect and urge him to put machineries in motion to reconcile with all aggrieved contestants in order to move the country forward as there is strength in UNITY.

On this note, we are of the firm belief that the most important issues confronting the country are economic and security issues.

We pray that Almighty Allah will help the President-Elect and his team to achieve the aspirations of all Nigerians, as we hope for a better country for us and generations yet unborn.