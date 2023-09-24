The Ansar-ud-deen Islamic society is asking Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu but it also wants the federal government to repackage its palliative programmes on order for it to go round all Nigerians.

This is just as some Muslim women in business are encouraging others to make use of lawful platforms to sell and buy products and services.

The Ansar-ud-deen Islamic society of Nigeria will mark its 100 anniversary this December.

Advertisement

This awareness walk is part of activities marking its centenary celebration.

Members of the society in Kwara state walked through Taiwo Ilorin, to celebrate an Islamic society which was pioneered by 42 members, for advancing Islam, education and humanity.

The Islamic organization is worried about the current economic situation but wants Nigerians to be patient with the president.

Advertisement

On the other hand, it appeals to the federal government to rejig its palliative programme.

Meanwhile, ahead of a trade exhibition in November, a group of Muslim women in entrepreneurship is providing a platform for Muslim women to buy and sell lawful goods and services.

The first edition was held in March this year.

Advertisement