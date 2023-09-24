The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja has sought the cooperation of Nigerians with the Nigerian Army, towards tackling security challenges in the country.

General Lagbaja spoke at the inauguration of blocks of classrooms and staff room among others at Ikare Grammar School in Ondo State, under the Chief of Army Staff Civil-Military Cooperation Intervention Projects.

The Nigerian Army has continued to demonstrate its commitment to promoting civil-military relationships in the country.

Here in Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State, the Army inaugurated fully furnished blocks of classrooms, staff room, toilet among others for Ikare Grammar School.

The projects, constructed under the Chief of Army Staff Civil-Military Cooperation initiative, were facilitated by Major-General Tokunbo Omoniyi.

While inaugurating the projects, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja said the fight against insecurity, requires collaborative efforts to succeed.

Represented by the General Officer Commanding, 2 Division of Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Major-General Bamidele Alabi, the Army Chief called for robust partnership with the people in tackling security challenges across the country.

He also assured Nigerians that the army will continue to contribute its quota to the welfare of the people.

Others including the facilitator, Major-General Omoniyi described the intervention as commendable.

After the inauguration of the projects, the army distributed exercise books to students of the school.