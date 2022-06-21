Tinubu Praises Pastor Ize-Iyamu at 60

All Progressives Congress National Leader and Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated former governorship candidate of the party in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, on his attainment of 60.

He described Ise-Iyamu as a progressive and prominent grassroots politician.

In a congratulatory statement issued by his Media Office in Lagos on Tuesday, Asíwájú Tinubu said: “Today, I join his family, friends and associates to congratulate Pastor Osagie Ise-Iyamu as he attains 60 on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022.

“Ize-Iyamu is a true progressive, a grassroots politician and a formidable leader of men.

“He has made important contributions to Edo State and Nigeria as he has done to our party, the All Progressives Congress.

One of the founders of APC, Pastor Ise-Iyamu was Vice-Chairman of that important Constitution Drafting Committee that worked on the ground norm of APC at inception.

“In 2020, he was the APC governorship candidate in the Edo election. Though he lost the election, he has remained active and steadfast and has continued to contribute meaningfully to the party.

“Only recently, along with some others, he helped to organise a free, fair, transparent and credible presidential primaries as Co-Chairman of the Election Management Committee of the National Convention.

“I congratulate Pastor Ise-Iyamu on his accomplishments at 60. I wish him many more years, robust health, increased wisdom and God’s grace as he continues to impact lives in Edo and Nigeria.”