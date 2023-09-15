The new Soun of Ogbomosho, Oba Afolabi Olaoye, has made his official appearance after seven days of being in seclusion.

He was received with excitement by indigenes of the ancient city as he promised to bring development to Ogbomosho land.

It’s been seven days since the new Soun of Ogbomosho Oba Afolabi Olaoye went into seclusion.

The seclusion is a tradition that involves the monarch engaging in traditional rites before being officially unveiled to the public.

The King made his appearance on Thursday accompanied by the kingmakers and other traditional leaders.

His arrival was greeted with wild jubilation by crowd of the people of Ogbomosho.

A special praise and worship session was conducted, followed by a prayer session, during which the king expressed his gratitude to God for making the day possible.

The king also pledged to support and promote development in the town and encourage those who may have grievances with him to come together and work towards the growth of the land.

With the arrival of the new monarch in the ancient city, locals believe that his reign would bring unity and growth to their motherland.