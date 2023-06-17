The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has sworn in 9 new commissioners to serve in the State Executive Council.

He performed the ceremony at the Government House in Port Harcourt where he told the appointees to support his vision to build on the achievements of the last administration.

The State Executive Council is currently a combination of familiar names in government and some new faces.

The return of some officials who played key roles in the previous administration has elicited some criticism but Governor Fubara says he is acting in the best interest of Rivers State.

He says there is a lot to gain from the experience of some persons who were part of the success story of his predecessor.

So far Governor Fubara believes that he is setting up a team that he can work with to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Rivers State.

These commissioner designates know that they would be under close scrutiny by the Governor, having spent many years in civil service himself.