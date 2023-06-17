President of the 10th Senate Godwil Akpabia says the Federal Government is eager to partner with Enugu State towards the economic prosperity of the nation and protection of lives and property.

The overture was made when Akpabio being the head of the Federal Government led delegation to the funeral of Lady Jane Nnamani, wife of the former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani in Enugu state

Akpabio said election has been fought and won, that it was time for governance, which calls for cooperation across party lines.

In his response, Governor Mbah assured the Federal Government delegation of the readiness of his administration and the people of Enugu to collaborate with the government at the centre for the good of the state and the nation.

He commended the Federal Government for its readiness to work with all stakeholders across party divides to move the nation forward.