President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has assured foreign investors of the safety of their investments in Nigeria.

He also restated the commitment of the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu, to providing conducive business environment for Foreign investors in the country.

Senator Akpabio stated this, in his office while receiving in courtesy, the JAMPUR INTERNATIONAL GROUP FZE, led by the CEO, Mohanmed Shafiq.

According to him, “Nigeria is very safe and ready for investors. I am aware you are already investing in Nigeria in the area of mining, power and trading. Thank you for employing Nigerians in your companies”.

Speaking further, Akpabio noted that the decision of the Federal Government to put in place a single rate for foreign exchange was a deliberate attempt by the government to further assure foreign investors of the safety of their investments anywhere in the country.

“The current administration has been able to normalize our foreign exchange rate by having only one window. Investing in Nigeria is worth the while because of the returns in investments based on our population of over 200 million and the land mass.

“The President is ready to ensure that people get value for their investments, himself being a strong businessman. He has a track record of achievements in Lagos State when he was the governor. Lagos today, has become one of the largest economy in Africa because of the foundation he laid.”

Akpabio assured his visitors of the safety of their investments through legislations, saying ” I assure you that the Federal Government will do everything humanly possible to protect your investments by putting in place enabling laws on investments and security for its citizens and foreign investors. ”

Muhammed Shafiq said he was in the Senate to formally congratulate the President of the Senate on his emergence as the Chairman of the National Assembly and to wish him well in office.

” We are here to congratulate you on your election as the President of the Senate and to intimate your on our readiness to continue to partner with the government in the area of mining, agriculture and power.”