Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is set to elevate members of the Olubadan in council to the position of kings.

The decision will see the eleven cabinet members of the advisory council beaded crowns, while the Ibadan paramount ruler, Oba Lekan Balogun, will henceforth be accorded the title of Royal Majesties.

The event is taking place at the historic Mapo Hall in Ibadan, drawing a multitude of esteemed dignitaries, including traditional rulers from neighboring towns and states across the Southwest region.

Among the esteemed individuals expected to receive these prestigious new titles are High Chiefs Owolabi Olakulehin, Rashidi Ladoja, Tajudeen Ajibola, and Eddy Oyewole.

Advertisement

Also, High Chiefs Lateef Gbadamosi, Abiodun Koladisi, Kolawole Adegbola, Amidu Ajibade, Dada Isioye, Adebayo Akande, and Abiodun Azeez will also be honored with the elevated status.