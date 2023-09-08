The African Union (AU) is about to receive permanent membership from the Group of 20 (G20) member states, advancing it from its current position as a invited international organization.

It is anticipated that this decision, which has the backing of important G20 countries including India, Germany, Brazil, and Canada, will be formally revealed during the upcoming G20 conference in New Delhi.

The G20, often referred to as the “premier forum for international economic cooperation,” consists of the world’s major developed and developing economies.

Collectively, the G20 member states represent an astounding 85% of global GDP, account for over 75% of global trade, and are home to approximately two-thirds of the world’s population.

Modi’s proposal to grant the African Union permanent membership within the G20 received enthusiastic support from several influential member states. Germany, one of Europe’s economic powerhouses, voiced its endorsement, recognising the importance of African economies on the global stage.

Brazil, as a representative of the emerging economies known as BRICS, highlighted the AU’s role in promoting economic growth and development in Africa. Canada, a prominent North American nation, also expressed its support, emphasizing the need for greater inclusivity in global economic governance.

This prospective elevation to permanent G20 membership is a significant step forward in the African Union’s goal of greater influence and a more prominent voice in global economic matters.

The African Union has become increasingly important in tackling regional and continental challenges ranging from peace and security to economic development and trade facilitation. With this change in status, the African Union will be able to compete with other international organizations such as the European Union (EU) in determining the global economic agenda.