The internationally renowned Battery Dance Company, famous for captivating choreography and breathtaking performances, is returning to Nigeria from July 5 to 16.

With support from the U.S. Mission and in partnership with the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria, the New York-based Battery Dance Company is visiting Nigeria for the Dancing to Connect Program. While in Nigeria, they will offer free workshops in Abuja and Lagos for emerging dance artists, instructors and stage lighting professionals focusing on contemporary dance techniques and cultural exchange.

In addition, the team of Battery Dance instructors will engage youth in creativity and team building through the art form of modern dance. Following the workshops, the Battery Dance Company will showcase artistic brilliance through captivating public performances in Lagos and Abuja on July 8 and 15 respectively. Audiences will be treated to breathtaking choreography and compelling narratives.

U.S. Mission Counselor for Public Affairs Adnan Siddiqi noted that the Dance to Connect initiative aims to promote cultural exchange, artistic collaboration, and the enrichment of local communities through the universal language of dance. Counselor Siddiqi explained that the company’s tour is not only a great opportunity for audiences to enjoy their artistry, but a key aspect of the U.S. Mission’s cultural diplomacy.

“The U.S. Mission is proud to bring Battery Dance to Nigeria to showcase American innovation and diversity in the performing arts,” Siddiqi said. “The upcoming workshops and dance performances promise to be an exciting, inclusive experience that will expand people-to-people dialogue and cultural ties between Nigeria and the United States.”

Jonathan Hollander, Founder and Artistic Director of Battery Dance Company, said, “Coming to Lagos is a dream come true for all of us. We’ve taken so much inspiration from the talented Nigerian dancers and cultural leaders over the years since our earlier visits in 2011 and 2013.With Sarah Boulos and SPAN in New York and Lagos, we found a parallel mission of artistic excellence and social impact. We’re grateful to the U.S. Consulate in Lagos and the U.S. Embassy in Abuja for believing in the power of people-to-people engagement through the Arts.”

Battery Dance Company, founded in 1976, is an innovative dance company based in New York City. Recognized for its artistic excellence and commitment to cultural diplomacy, the company has performed in over 70 countries and collaborated with diverse artists from around the globe. Through their performances, educational programs, and workshops, they aim to inspire, educate, and connect people through the universal language of dance.