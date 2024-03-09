Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has paid a working visit to the site of the state industrial park at Eiyenkorin in Asa local government.

He also inspected the new film studio which is expected to start production in a couple of weeks in Ilorin.

Phase one of the new Kwara state industrial park is now under construction.

It currently covers 2 square kilometers and will eventually extend to 10 square kilometers.

Inspecting the project, governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq expressed happiness with the level of work done so far

He said the project will create job opportunities for people and enhance the economic and revenue base of the state.

He disclosed that a number of big firms have already indicated interest in the project.

The governor later visited the Sugar Factory Film Studio, which is believed to be one of its kind in Nigeria and on the continent.

He is Excited with the quality of the facilities at the studio, the Governor said Kwara is ready to blaze the trail in the Nigerian creative industry.

The expansive film studio will produce its first movie series in the next few weeks which will be aired on cable TV.