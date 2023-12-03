Experts have called on the Government at all levels to consider proper regulation of the real estate business in order to maximize the opportunities embedded in the sector.

They made this known in Abeokuta, Ogun State during the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Estate, Rent and Commission Agents Association of Nigeria.

They say with proper regulation, a real estate agent will have to work under a real estate broker who has license to practice real estate business in the country.

They also listed other advantages attached to the regulation which include contribution to economic growth and providing solutions to housing deficits in the country.

