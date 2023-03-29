A massive landslide has swept over an Andean community, burying dozens of homes and killing at least 16 people as rescuers frantically searched for survivors.

Ecuador’s Risk Management Secretariat say seven people remain missing hours after the landslide which occurred on Sunday.

The agency estimated that 500 people and 163 homes were affected by the disaster, which also destroyed a portion of the Pan-American Highway.

In Alausi, Ecuador, Search and Rescue teams are continuing efforts to find and dig out victims of the recent landslide there. Supporting them are volunteers drawn from the local community, firefighters from 8 adjacent cantons, as well as the families of the victims. Meanwhile, survivors and other locals who managed to escape the disaster have been relocated to temporary shelters.

The emergency response agency said 60% of potable water service in the area was affected by the landslide. The communication’s office of the presidential office said some schools would be switching to online classes.

Firefighters from a half dozen cities were dispatched to the area to help. Rescuers focused on the flanks of the landslide where they found traces and debris of houses.

Rescuer and paramedic Alberto Escobar said it was unlikely more survivors would be found because of the time that had elapsed.