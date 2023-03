The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has taken the sensitisation drive for Nigerians to embrace eNaira to major markets in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Officials of the bank in conjunction with other banks and some Nollywood stars sensitised traders and people of the state on the need to embrace the cashless platform for transactions.

Advertisement

They assured Nigerians that the introduction of eNaira wallet will address the scarcity of cash and the challenges faced by Nigerians.