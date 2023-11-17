The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has affirmed the election of Bala Mohammed as duly elected governor of Bauchi state.

In a Unanimous judgment, the panel of three justices awarded no cost, as it rules that each party to this matter should bear their costs.

On the plea, there was non-compliance with the electoral laws.

Advertisement

The court ruled that the appellant could not prove this once more because some of the witnesses who testified did not vote on election day, and those who did vote only spoke based on what they saw in their polling units.

On the issue of unprofessional conduct by INEC officials, the court agrees with the tribunal that this was never part of the appellant’s plea in the lower court, and it cannot be argued.

This again was rolled in favour of the first respondent ( the Governor of Bauchi state)

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the judgement of the tribunal which sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State.

Advertisement

A three-man panel of judges led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay had sacked Abba Yusuf on 20th September, by declaring 165,663 of his votes invalid because they were not signed or stamped by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The governor’s votes were then reduced to 853,939 while those of Nasir Ganuwa, his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival remained at 890,705.