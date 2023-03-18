The Chairman of Lagos state parks and garages Musiliu Akisanya popularly known as MC Oluomo has apologised to residents of the state in his viral video telling voters not to come out if they are going to vote for a particular party in the upcoming election.

In a video where he spoke in Yoruba language, he said he was referring to a woman called Iya Chukwudi Akinsanya, his neighbour who resides around his area.

MC Oluomo said the statement was not referring to any tribe but joking with the woman, Iya Chukwudi.

He said said at no point did he threaten those who will not vote for the APC in Lagos not to come out.

“Lagos is known for peace, and i couldn’t have made such statement, My party needs the votes of Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba in the state.

MC Oluomo however apologised for the outcome of the video while asking everyone to come out and cast their ballot.