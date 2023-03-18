As Nigerians go to the polls for the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections today, Saturday, resident of Ogun state are gearing up to exercise their franchise.

They believe whoever wins the next elections have their jobs already cut out.

Closely bordered by Lagos, Oyo and Ondo States, Ogun state is one of the most popular states in Southern Nigeria with a population of more than 6.3 million and 2.6 million registered voters with about 2.278 million PVCs collected.

Residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital are highly optimistic about participating in the governorship and state houses of assembly polls.

A resident of Ogun state, Steven Bakare, a father and registered voter wants whoever is elected to have the interest of the people at heart but he’s worried about the low voter education.

Another resident, Dimeji, a journalist who has covered multiple elections, he believes the introduction of the BVAS on the outcome of the February 25th elections would encourage massive participations at the polls.

Issues such as threats to violence and activities that could disenfranchise voters is also on the front burner but the national secretary to the committee for the defense of human rights, Yinka Folarin charged the residents to ensure

that they guard their votes as part of their fundamental rights.

As residents of Abeokuta look forward to exercise their franchise today, Saturday March 18, 2023 and deciding who steers the affairs of the state for the next four years, they’re hoping that the issues that emanated from the presidential and National Assembly polls does not repeat itself.