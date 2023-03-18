Rival political parties are currently trading blame over a number of casualties and factors responsible for the violence recorded on Thursday in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, but the police have confirmed the death of two party supporters and the passerby during the clash.

The political atmosphere in Oyo state is tense with reports of gunmen launching counter-attacks on rival political parties in Ibadan.

The first attack occurred at Iletuntun area of Ibadan Southeast local government area of the state.

The latest attack allegedly happened minutes before 9 pm on Thursday in the Family House of Senator Teslim Folarin.

Depth in silence around Oja Igbo as eyewitnesses shy away from the camera for fear the gunmen that visited on Thursday could come back.

Some of the eyewitnesses say the entire area was deserted, the sounds of gunshots were heard when three Hilux Vehicles stopped in front of the compound of Senator Teslim Folarin.

The police say all parties have been called for questioning.

Commissioner of Police Oyo state command, Adebowale Williams says anyone thinking of causing mayhem in the state should have a rethink as the police are prepared to enforce strict compliance of law and order.

He added that Security agencies are going to be all out as the no movement order will be enforced strictly and anyone who breaches it will have himself to blame.