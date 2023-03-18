Three persons have been confirmed dead as the convoy of the Katsina state governor, Aminu Bello Masari was involved in an accident.

The accident happened while the governor was on his way to Kafur local government area enroute his home town for the Governorship and House of assembly elections.

The Director-General New Media to the governor, Al-Amin Isa who confirmed the incident said it occurred Friday night at a village called Gadar Tsuntsaye near Jikamshi in Musawa Local Government Area.

He added that the three people that died are two policemen and a nephew to the governor.

Mr Isah said the names of the two Policemen are Nura Sufayanu and Kabir Ali while, Amadu Ali, is the nephew to the Governor.

The Governor’s aide further said, 3 other persons who sustained injuries are receiving treatment at Malumfashi General Hospital.