Israel launched fatal air raids on Rafah on Thursday after threatening to send soldiers in to hunt down Hamas militants in the southern Gaza city, where over 1.4 million Palestinians have taken safety.

Another 97 people were killed in Hamas-controlled Gaza in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry, as a US envoy visited Israel to renew efforts to secure a truce.

International concern has grown over the territory’s rising civilian casualty toll and the dire humanitarian crisis triggered by Hamas’ October 7 offensive on Israel.

Brett McGurk, the White House’s Middle East and North Africa coordinator, met with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv after meeting with other mediators in Cairo.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh visited Cairo earlier this week for truce talks, according to the group.

Mediators from the United States, Qatar, and Egypt have tried and failed to broker a cease-fire and hostage release deal, but they are making a new push to break the deadlock this week.

Over four months of relentless fighting and bombardment have flattened much of Gaza and pushed its population of around 2.4 million to the brink of famine, according to the United Nations.

The war has also triggered mounting violence in the occupied West Bank, where three Palestinian gunmen opened fire on cars in a traffic jam on Thursday, killing one person and wounding eight.

Concern has centered on Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians are living in crowded shelters and makeshift camps where disease threatens.

Israel has warned that if Hamas does not free the remaining hostages held in Gaza by the start of Ramadan on March 10 or 11, it will keep fighting during the Muslim holy month, including in Rafah.

Israel has already been bombing the city, which was again hit overnight.