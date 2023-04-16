The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps Borno command says it is committed to continuing its operations against all criminal elements in the state until relative peace is achieved.

State Commandant Musa Farouq stated this while briefing newsmen on the arrest of 22 persons suspected to be engaged in various criminal activities.

Addressing Journalists at the command headquarters, state commandant Musa Farouq assured people of the state that his men would not rest on their oars until crime is brought to the barest minimum.

The 22 suspects paraded before newsmen include teenagers who were caught vandalizing conduit wires and other materials in buildings newly-constructed in the state.

Items recovered from the suspects include mobile phones, windows, computers, television sets and burglar-Proofs.

The NSCDC warned those involved in such activities to refrain or face the full wrath of the law.

The suspects arrested would be charged to court after preliminary investigations are completed.