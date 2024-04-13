Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service has reiterated the state’s openness to investors and businesses.

The Executive Director, Jerry Adams, restated this commitment at an event organized by the state government to support small businesses.

The state revenue authorities, on their part, promised to continue offering support and guidance to investors and businesses on tax matters to build trust and confidence in the state’s tax system.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has revealed that 32 general hospitals have been left unattended for 20 years, forcing citizens to seek medical care in neighbouring states.

Addressing stakeholders from all 23 local government areas, Sani also highlighted that over 1,500 schools lack proper fencing.

However, he assured that his administration will remodel and equip six hospitals in the first phase and announced partnerships with Kaduna business partners to fence 100 schools as part of the Safe School Initiative.